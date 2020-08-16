MillBridge earns Developer of the Year recognition

CHARLOTTE – Landeavor LLC, developer of MillBridge in Waxhaw, was named 2020 Developer of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte.

The recognition was announced through the trade organization’s annual Major Achievement in Market Excellence Awards.

MillBridge was recognized for Best Sales Environment and Best Community Signage for 2020, adding to a growing list of MAME Awards earned by the community since Landeavor purchased it in 2011.

This year’s accolades come on the heels of MillBridge’s selection as Community of the Year by the Association in 2017 and 2019 (the award cannot be received by the same community in consecutive years).

Due to resort-like amenities including its pool pavilion, full coffee bar and movie theater, MillBridge was also presented the Community Amenity Package of the Year award in 2014 and 2016.

“We continue to receive some of the highest accolades in our industry for MillBridge,” said Adam Lorry, principal and coowner of Landeavor. “I attribute its success as one of the top communities in all of the Southeast to the vision and strategic plan developed years ago following our purchase of the community.”

As stay-at-home orders took effect in April, national statistics were showing a 65% to 85% drop in new home sales across the country. During that month, 20 new homes sold at MillBridge using a series of adaptive strategies including remote Realtor visits, virtual tours from community builders and targeted social media campaigns.

“As we adapt, we continue to look for new and creative ways to give homebuyers and their families an in-depth look at our community from the comfort of their own homes while also providing first class lifestyle experiences for each of our current residents,” said Kelley Archer, marketing director for Landeavor.