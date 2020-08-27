McLaurin to guide Indian Trail as town manager

INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Town Council has selected Michael McLaurin as its new town manager.

McLaurin worked as Waxhaw town manager from 2007 to 2014.

Since then, he has served as interim manager in four North Carolina communities – Claremont (twice), Oxford, Angier and Selma.

Earlier in his career, he served as a staff member of the Centralina Council of Governments in Charlotte for 22 years, assisting governments in the nine-county region.

“We considered many well-qualified candidates and deliberated carefully, but we found the best-qualified candidate close to home,” Mayor Michael Alvarez said. “Mike McLaurin is an experienced and resourceful manager, with a strong educational background. His years of experience as a town manager will allow him to do an excellent job for our citizens.”

The Mercer Group assisted the town with the search.

The council received 62 applications from 19 states and considered a number of well-qualified candidates with extensive local government management experience.

The council interviewed several semifinalists.

Alvarez said the council greatly appreciated the input of citizens and town department heads about the qualifications, experience and characteristics the council should look for in the next manager.

“We used those criteria as a guide in making our decisions,” he said. “We thank Raymond Allen, who served our citizens well as interim town manager,” Alvarez said. “Our new town manager will find that our finances are in a sound condition to deal with the opportunities and challenges ahead, with the assistance of our very capable town staff.”

McLaurin will begin his new role Aug. 31, subject to formal appointment and approval of terms of employment. He is excited to start.

“I look forward to working with the town council, staff and community to help continue to move the town forward,” he said.