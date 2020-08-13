Matthews police arrest 3 Wingate men during theft investigation

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department arrested three Wingate men in connection to $2,400 worth of stolen merchandise from the Home Depot on Matthews Township Parkway.

Police responded to the scene of the theft at 12:49 p.m. Aug. 11. They found a vehicle leaving the parking lot with three males inside matching the description given by witnesses.

The store’s loss prevention officer identified the men as the suspects responsible for the theft.

Justin Tyrone Fernandez, 33, and Christopher Gutierrez Romo, 41, were arrested on felony larceny charges. Fernandez also had 18 outstanding arrest warrants, including five for misdemeanor larceny and four for felony larceny.

Police also arrested Aaron Anthony Price, 19, on charges of felony aid and abet.