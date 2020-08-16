Man robbed at ATM in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL – A man depositing checks was robbed at gunpoint shortly before 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1390 Wesley Chapel Road.

The victim drove up to the ATM when a man appeared in front of his van and asked if the ATM was working. The suspect walked away only to reappear with a handgun and demand money. He fled on foot toward Holly Park with the money.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s weighing 160 pounds with medium height and brown scraggly hair. He wore a blue or teal sweatshirt.

Call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 if you have information that can help the case.