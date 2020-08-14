Lavalle’s Lawn Scribe concept draws attention to special occasions

WAXHAW – Celebrating a birthday, new baby, anniversary or engagement during a pandemic may seem like the last thing on people’s minds, but Jacquilyn Lavalle doesn’t think it should be.

That’s why the 28-year-old started Lawn Scribe, a front yard greeting card company servicing Waxhaw, Marvin, Ballantyne and Indian Land, South Carolina. She said the larger-than-life lawn signs are a tangible way to celebrate life’s biggest moments and make for a cool photo opportunity, too.

“The times that we’re in are really lending itself to a business like this and bringing something happy during a time that’s been so difficult for everyone,” she said. “There’s this feeling that birthdays and engagements are to be forgotten right now or let’s just put them on hold and this shows people you don’t have to do that. There’s another way.”

Lavalle, a Marvin Ridge High School grad who studied professional writing at Appalachian State University, got the idea for Lawn Scribe after being laid off from her corporate job in March. Struggling to find her passion, she said her dad suggested she find a way to channel her creativity, artistic ability and love of planning.

“For me, this is just wrapping everything I love into one,” she said.

While there are other lawn sign companies in the area, Lavalle said most only offer large signs in simple shapes. Lawn Scribe signs are made of individual, overlapping letters in a bubbly font. Lavalle said the colors are fun and bright, and emojis and accent graphics make each sign unique.

“Hopefully, when you see it, people will know that’s us and we will kind of make a name for ourselves in the area,” she said. “You drive by and you look and you’re like, ‘What is that?’”

The first step in booking a sign from Lawn Scribe is to choose an occasion. There are signs for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, weddings, baby announcements, congratulations, school spirit, local businesses and custom occasions. Next, pick primary and secondary colors for the sign, a date and note whether it’s a surprise.

Lavalle installs the sign the night before or morning of that date and does her best to be sneaky. Depending on the job, she sometimes enlists the help of her dad and 12-year-old sister.

“We try our hardest not be seen, but at some point you might be caught,” Lavalle said. “Most are surprises, but it doesn’t take away from it if you catch us in the act.”

The final step is deciding what the sign will say and in some cases, giving more details about the recipient or the occasion to further customize the display. Lawn Scribe will even throw in some accent graphics such as stars, emojis, balloons, hearts, rings, champagne glasses, baby bottles, cakes, candles, sports balls and others.

Unfortunately, Lavalle said recipients can’t keep the signs, which cost $99 for a single day rental. The price includes design, delivery and pickup.

Lavalle doesn’t hang around to see the reactions, but customers sometimes send her photos and videos. She said she’s always enjoyed celebrating people, whether giving gifts or attending parties, and now she gets to use her talents and skills to do that, albeit from a distance.

“It’s such a happy business. That’s really what fuels my fire,” Lavalle said. “It’s positive during this really difficult time and that’s kind of what I needed. Just being able to make other people feel good and maybe that’s what they needed, is really rewarding. Even if it’s just a temporary distraction.”

Want to buy?