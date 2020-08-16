Indian Trail to evaluate parks and recreation needs

INDIAN TRAIL – Town staff plans on taking a deep dive into the parks and recreation needs of the community.

Indian Trail will update its parks and recreation master plan to capture updated demographics, park and rec trends, community input and the level of service provided publicly and privately, according to Hayden Kramer.

“It is important to note that being such a new department in the realm of park and recreation departments that seeing areas that are not up to national standards is not a bad thing or black mark on the town,” said Kramer, who manages the department. “It provides an area to focus on, improve and prioritize for the future.”

Staff will absorb the $17,500 cost of the update by using unspent parks and recreation funding from canceled fall events.

“A master plan is intended to set the foundation for the department with the understanding that updates are needed periodically to ensure the ever-changing need of the community is achieved,” Kramer told the council Aug. 11.

He added that a master plan was initiated in 2017 that led to a draft in 2019, but it was never presented to the council. A revision will take about three months to complete.

Mayor Pro Tem Marcus McIntyre supported staff’s recommendation to update the parks and recreation master plan.

“I’m going to be insistent that it be presented to council,” McIntyre said.

Kramer said a benefit of having an updated master plan approved by the council is it helps in the scoring for grants like the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Indian Trail received a PARTF grant in 2016 for Crooked Creek Park.

“The plan will provide a direction for years to come for staff and elected officials,” Kramer said.