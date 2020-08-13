Indian Trail rezoning projects project 1200 new homes

By Yustin Riopko

If town council approves rezoning requests for the following three separate projects, Indian Trail may soon receive a new hotel and 1,201 new houses, townhomes and apartments.

Evoke at Indian Trail is a proposed apartment complex plan on Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road that would consist of 320.

Greenwich Downs would be a mix of 127 houses and 119 townhomes across 58.4 acres at in the southern quadrant of Bonterra Village Way and Poplin Road intersection.

Lastly, Sun Valley Marketplace would come in multiple phases and consist of 188 townhomes, 312 apartments and 135 senior independent living units, as well as four retail parcels for stores or restaurants and a hotel projected to have at least 110 rooms.

Town council and staff are receiving public comments about the projects through Aug. 24.