Indian Trail renames Redskin Trail

INDIAN TRAIL – Town leaders have approved a request from a resident to rename Redskin Trail.

Jane Washkau wrote to the town council in June recommending the name be changed to Edna Love Lane since the road enters into Edna Love Park. Washkau’s home is the only one on the street.

“We have lived here for two years, and it is very clear to me that the name of our street reads as inappropriate, even racist,” Washkau wrote. She added Edna Love Lane would be more “appealing to the community.”

Interim Town Manager Ray Allen told the council the proposed name had the blessing of Joe Lane, president of the Indian Trail Athletic Association, which manages the private park, and Love’s daughter Odell Rogers.

The death of Minnesota resident George Floyd while in police custody three months ago has led to the removal or renaming of racially insensitive landmarks and branding. Among them was the NFL’s Washington Redskins. The franchise is currently known as the Washington Football Team and no longer uses a Native American in its branding.

The renaming of Redskin Trail was part of the council’s Aug. 11 consent agenda, which consists of routine actions combined into a single vote.