Indian Trail considers rezoning for 635 new homes, retail and hotel

By Yustin Riopko

INDIAN TRAIL – Sun Valley Marketplace could bring a hotel, two restaurants, two shops and 635 homes to Indian Trail.

Town council heard a rezoning request Aug. 11 that would let developers get to work on a community of 312 apartments, 188 townhomes and 135 senior independent living units. Later phases of the project would bring four outparcels for shops and restaurants, as well as a new hotel of over 110 rooms.

Sun Valley Marketplace LLC is looking to build it all on 62.4 acres that wrap around the Lowe’s Home Improvement at the corner of U.S. 74 and Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road.

LandDesign, the company behind the project, plans to unify the residential and commercial uses with walking trails in and around the site. However, the different parts will mostly stand alone with private amenities like pools, dog parks, pickle ball courts, outdoor patios and fire pits.

Early on, developers will add a right turn lane off U.S. 74 onto Fawnbrooke Drive and widen Fawnbrooke Drive to three lanes with a left turn lane. Later in the project, Fawnbrooke Drive will connect directly to Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road, where it will eventually become a fully signalized intersection.

LandDesign also intends to lengthen the westbound left turn lane onto Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road from 250 to 450 feet of storage.

Mark Kime, a landscape architect with LandDesign, hopes the age-restricted senior living facility can provide a place for people 55 and older to live a primarily independent life with some support. Early visions of the facility include shared meal programs and open activity spaces.

Petitioner Dean Harrell working with LandDesign predicted the project would break ground in spring or summer 2021, with the three- and four-story apartment buildings going up first by 2022.

According to Harrell, the retail and hotel would be last phase, not coming online for as long as five or six years.

“The hotel industry right now with COVID is devastated,” Harrel said. “Once COVID is over with, I think it’s going to take at least 18 to 24 months for the recovery. Actually, it’s the same [for restaurants]. We planned for two restaurants on 74, and of course, the pause button has been pressed on that as well for now.”

A school impact study indicated a projected enrollment of 158 new students for the whole project.

The council could vote on whether to approve the rezoning as early as Aug. 25.