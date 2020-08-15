Indian Trail celebrates resident’s 100th birthday

INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor Michael Alvarez read a proclamation Aug. 11 celebrating the 100th birthday of Indian Trail resident Ruth Ann Scherer Pawowitz.

Pawowitz officially turns 100 on Saturday, Aug. 15. The proclamation declared Aug. 15 as Mrs. Ruth Ann Scherer Pawowitz Day.

Pawowitz was born in 1920 to Phyllis and Harold Scherer. She married her best friend’s brother, Stanley Pawowitz, on Aug. 22, 1938, and they were happily married for 53 years. The couple raised two daughters, Carolyn, who lives in Indian Trail, and Ginger, who lives in Virginia. She has four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Pawowitz worked with JC Penney and retired after 25 years from the Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

“On behalf of the town council and town staff, I would like to wish Mrs. Pawowitz a very happy 100th birthday,” Alvarez said. “It was an honor to recognize her and help her celebrate this milestone birthday.”