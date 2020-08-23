Howe resigns from Indian Trail Town Council

INDIAN TRAIL – Shirley Howe resigned from the Indian Trail Town Council on Aug. 21, citing health reasons.

Howe was re-elected to the town council in November, after filling a vacant seat in 2017. She also served on the council from 2005 to 2009.

Howe has been involved with the town since 2003 when she began regularly attending council meetings. She has served on the board of adjustment. She was also instrumental in creating the town’s stormwater program and stormwater advisory committee, which she chaired.

“For nearly two decades she has been involved and engaged with the town, always putting residents’ needs as the top priority,” Mayor Michael Alvarez said. “Having spent many years on the council with her, she has become like a mother-figure to me and someone I hold close to my heart. I wish her nothing but the best as she focuses on her health, and I will miss serving with her.”

The Indian Trail Town Council will meet at a later date to discuss filling the open seat.