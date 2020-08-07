Hamilton performing in Aug. 13 virtual festival

Anthony Hamilton will be among musicians uniting to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a virtual festival called Music Gives: Together #forStJude on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.

The livestream will have all the makings of a summertime celebration – music, food and special edition souvenirs – with content across six stages to help raise awareness and support for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

In addition to music spanning multiple genres, the concert will include intermissions with culinary content from some of America’s most recognized chefs to make at home and enjoy during the festivities. Viewers can tune in and watch on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok with additional announcements on Twitter.

The event, powered by First Tube Media, will feature performances and special appearances by ABIR, AJ Rafael, Anthony Brown, Anthony Hamilton, Bobby Bones, Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Cash Cash, CeCe Winans, Chef Lorena Garcia, Chef John Mitzewich, Chef Seamus Mullen, Chef Yisus, Coco Quinn, Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb, For King & Country, Hot Chelle Rae, Jason Mraz, John McLaughlin, JD McCrary, Johnnyswimm, Jon Secada, Keith Urban, Kirk Franklin, La Energia Norteña, Lady A, Luis Fonsi, MAJOR., Mali Music, MercyMe, Natalia Jimenez, Randy Owen with ALABAMA, Pepa (Sandra Denton), Seal, Skillet, Tim McGraw, Third Eye Blind, Tye Tribbett and Us the Duo.

“Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of St. Jude are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world.”