Grants deadline approaches for nonprofits

MONROE – The Union County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its grant program.

Priority will be given to requests for projects and programs that support:

• Broad charitable purposes.

• Professional development for Union County public school teachers.

• The mentally disadvantaged or physically handicapped as a result of visual or hearing impairments.

Applicants must be eligible organizations including 501c3 nonprofits, congregations, governmental or educational institutions serving Union County residents.

Grant seekers are invited to visit the Online Grants Center at https://fftcgrants.communityforce.com and search for the Union County Community Foundation to access the online application.

First-time applicants can create a new account. Completed applications must be submitted online by noon Friday, Aug. 28. The system closes promptly at noon and will not accept late submissions.

Email Katie Martin at kmartin@fftc.org with further questions about the application process.