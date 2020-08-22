Four men face drug trafficking charges  

MONROE — Narcotics officers with the Monroe Police Department and Union County Sherff’s Office arrested four men on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

They seized 960 grams of methamphetamine in one operation. They arrested Corey Alexander Edington, 29, and Richard Warren Rushing, 43, on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.

They seized 7,000 suspected opioid/fentanyl “pressed pills” in another operation. They arrested Placido Garcia-Perez, 49, and Jesus Ponce-Valderrama, 39, on charges of trafficking in opium/heroin.