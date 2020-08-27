Eagle Scout projects benefit Waxhaw Parks & Recreation

WAXHAW – A pair of Boy Scouts from Troop 120 recently finished Eagle Scout projects that will benefit the Waxhaw Parks & Recreation Department.

Dena Sabinske, who directs the parks and recreation department, shared the projects publicly Aug. 25 during a town commission meeting.

Elijah Trubinsky installed six bat houses at 12 Mile Creek.

“This is a wonderful eco-project to help us with mosquitos, especially around the creek area,” Sabinske said. “You can now tell a difference. It really does help out with the environment.”

Christian Younger built an information board with plexiglass at H.C. Nesbit Park that will contain details about the park system and activities.

“The Eagle Scout process is a wonderful way to help them grow and become younger adults,” she said. “I’m very glad we were a part of his journey on this.”