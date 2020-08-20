Developers target Indian Trail for new age-restricted community

By Yustin Riopko

INDIAN TRAIL — Developers are scouting Union County for a new three-story age-restricted apartment building.

Ideally, Clover Development Group is looking to erect a 119-unit building off Old Monroe Road on Chestnut Lane. This facility would only sign tenants 55 years or older.

Clover owns and operates 145 senior apartment facilities throughout the country, and they’re looking to expand into the Charlotte area. Clover presented to Indian Trail Town Council on Aug. 11 and has already started working with town staff on early drafts of the project.

Thomas Auer, a lawyer working with Clover, said the community wouldn’t do any medical or assisted living. Designers are targeting seniors who can live independently.

Clover’s average tenant is about 74 years old.

“Typically, the renter is a couple that is retired, wants to sell their home, doesn’t want to be involved in home ownership and maintenance,” Auer said. “[They want] to be in a community with other seniors, and they want to be within close proximity to their grandchildren and children.”

This early vision for the facility includes recreation, exercise and game rooms, as well as even a beauty salon.

Council member Todd Barber called it “a teenager-free kind of utopia.”

Auer pointed out that senior communities have low traffic impact, since tenants are more likely to drive during non-peak hours. These facilities have a low impact on schools, too.

One-, two- and three-bedroom units are predicted to run for around $1,350, $1,475 and $1,525 respectively.

Auer assured council members that Clover’s strategy is to develop and own.

“They don’t want to come into a community, build apartments, sell them and move on.” Auer said. “They’re long-term real estate holders. They’re going to design the project to fit the community.”