Deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle accident

MONROE – Deputy Sheriff Christopher Scott Horne died in an off-duty motorcycle wreck shortly that occurred before 6 pm Aug. 15 in the 4600 block of Griffith Road, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck, in which Horne collided with another vehicle.

Horne, 50, served over seven years with the sheriff’s alcohol field enforcement unit. He was recognized as the 2017 Mothers Against Drunk Driving Deputy of the Year.

“Chris puts his heart and soul into his job,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in 2018 after Horne was formally recognized by MADD. “His expertise goes beyond just arresting drunk drivers. He has developed a knack for finding drug-impaired drivers as well. He takes the time to thoroughly investigate every traffic stop to be sure the driver is not impaired. Not only that, he goes out of his way to educate young people and others on ways to avoid accidents. He is an asset to this agency and very deserving of this award.”

Assistant District Attorney Megean Moyer was among those who nominated Horne for the award.

She wrote, “It is rare to find an officer, deputy, etc. that has the drive, passion and dedication to this line of work that Deputy Horne has. Being a good DWI investigator requires effort but being a great one requires going above and beyond taking valuable time away from their home life.”

Assistant District Attorney Jere’l Hough noted how he used Horne as an example about how to investigate a driving while impaired incident since Horne took the time to do what is right.

Horne previously worked with the Monroe, Stallings and Waxhaw police departments.