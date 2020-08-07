Child porn lands Indian Trail resident in prison

CHARLOTTE – U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell sentenced a former Covenant Day School teacher Aug. 6 for receiving child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray.

Christopher David Muggler, 27, of Indian Trail, was sentenced to six years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. He will register as a sex offender after he completes his prison term.

Muggler pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to receiving child pornography. The investigation connected Muggler with a username that had received child pornography via Dropbox links, and FBI agents found 110 images and 34 videos in his possession.