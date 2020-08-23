Celebrating 100 years of women voting

Charlotte Media Group published a Women’s Voices section this week in honor of the 100-year anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Garson: This one’s for the girls

Publisher Adrian Garson writes “I have a daughter of my own that won’t even know the struggles I’ve faced over the years because by the time she is an adult, I pray those struggles will be so far behind us that they’d just be memories to some of us and not a reality to most.” (link)

Clubs Engage 2020, Carolina Room are resources for women’s suffrage

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has rolled out a number of resources this month that provide insight into the women’s right to vote. (link)



Reflections of Waxhaw Women’s Club’s century of impact

Over the years, the Waxhaw Women’s Club has worked to see improvements in town. They wrote letters to congressmen asking for more money for schools, health clinics, libraries and paved roads. (link)

Five female political leaders who run the Charlotte region

Alma Adams, Dimple Ajmera, Elizabeth Callis, Amanda Fuller and Vi Lyles are among female political leaders that help drive the direction of our communities. (link)

Female CEO: Do not shun vulnerability

Nicole Peternel, CEO of Rein Communications, makes it a point to share her struggles when she speaks publicly. It’s not about proving to people that you’ve overcome struggles but more about connecting with the audience. (link)

Small enrollment makes difference at United Faith

Susan Blumenthal was part of the United Faith Christian Academy family well before she became head of school. She has connections to the school as a parent, grandparent, faculty member, dean of students and head of school. (link)

