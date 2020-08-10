Causey urges residents to check insurance coverage after disasters

RALEIGH – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey urges residents to review their policies and make sure they are covered from the effects of natural disasters.

This comes as the state suffered from an earthquake and a Category 1 hurricane within the past week.

“Damage from earthquakes are generally not covered under most standard homeowners’ insurance policies,” Causey said. “However, homeowners can talk with their agents and easily add an earthquake endorsement to their policies. I also encourage consumers to get replacement coverage on both their homeowners’ and automobile insurance policies.”

Causey also urged North Carolinians to talk to their agents about getting flood insurance coverage policies through the National Flood Insurance Program. Damage from floods is also not covered under standard homeowners’ policies.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake, centered in Sparta, was felt across North Carolina Sunday morning. It’s the strongest earthquake to hit North Carolina since 1916.

Last week, Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southeastern North Carolina, causing loss of life and property destruction in portions of the eastern part of the state.