Behavioral Health Collaborative earns innovation award

MONROE – Union County has been awarded the Excellence in Innovation Award from the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners for its Behavioral Health Collaborative.

The partnership between the Department of Social Services and Union County Public Schools provides support to address mental, emotional and social needs of thousands of students.

“With this partnership, we are able to provide this imperative support throughout all nine clusters of the Union County Public Schools district,” said Christina Neal, manager of the Behavioral Health Collaborative. “In our first year, we served almost 6,000 students. We served the same number in the first six months of 2020 in the midst of a pandemic. The need for our services is not only apparent, but has been proven.”

The Behavioral Health Collaborative began in December 2018 to make a positive impact on students’ social and emotional well-being.

“The board of commissioners recognized a need for this program and approved funding to help our community’s most vulnerable population,” County Manager Mark Watson said.