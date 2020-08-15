Atrium Health commits to eliminating single-use plastic

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health plans to eliminate single-use plastic from key areas inside its North Carolina facilities. Single-use plastic includes items like water bottles, soft drink bottles, straws and utensils.

The first item to be eliminated will be single-use, plastic water bottles from its cafeterias, lounges and catering, with a full transition slated to begin in September. Atrium Health will use more eco-friendly options, such as biodegradable water bottles, touchless reusable water bottle refilling stations and hands-free water dispensers.

“Conservation is something that takes each organization and person committing to doing their part, every single day,” CEO Eugene Woods said. “Our initial efforts at Atrium Health will eliminate 1.9 million water bottles each year at our care sites, which over just five years translates to nearly 90 tons of plastic waste and over 260 metric tons of carbon impact removed from the environment.”

Atrium Health determined eliminating plastic bottles at North Carolina locations will reduce Atrium Health’s carbon footprint in this category by at least 74%.