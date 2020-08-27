A familiar face at the polls is moving away

MONROE – The Union County Board of Elections is losing one of its most recognizable poll workers.

After 16 years working primary, general, municipal and special elections, Bromley Bilton is moving away from Union County to be near family.

Bilton began working elections after he retired.

“I was driving by the office one day and decided to stop in,” he said. “I asked if they needed anyone to work polls. They said, ‘yes, we can always use workers.’”

Bilton has done just about every job an election worker can do, including Precinct Worker, Chief Judge and Rover. He’s also delivered and picked-up voting equipment used at polling locations.

“Working with Mr. Bromley has been an experience,” said Sandra Coble, an elections precinct coordinator. “He always made a grand entrance whether it be a funny joke, singing show tunes or just him being authentic and making sure he says hello to everyone in the office when he comes in.”

Bilton acknowledge he has a reputation for clowning around and having fun. He tries to always have a happy disposition.

“It has been a pleasure working with Bromley for so many years,” said Donna Meadows, a voter registration database coordinator. “He would always have jokes to tell no matter what’s going on in the office. He will surely be missed by our office and by the entire board of elections family.”

Elections Specialist Angela Weaver has known Bilton and his wife for more than 30 years.

“He is a hard worker, very reliable,” Weaver said. “We were blessed to have him. The energy that he has and the way he gets the job done is great.”

Bilton and his wife will be moving to Clemmons in a couple of weeks.

“I’m getting old, and my wife and I want to move closer to my son and grandchildren,” he added. “Plus, I don’t want to hang around here and become the cranky old codger.

“I’ve really enjoyed working here, and I’m going to miss it. I’ve been very blessed in life, and there are a lot of friends here I’m going to miss.”