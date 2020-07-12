You are here: Home / CoverFeature / Union County Heritage Festival is going virtual

Union County Heritage Festival is going virtual

The Union County Heritage Festival and Wild turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk will not be an in-person event this year. Photo courtesy of Master Gardeners of Union County

MONROEOrganizers of the Union County Heritage Festival and Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk have decided to make the Sept. 19 event virtual.

They felt it was too great a risk to hold an in-person event not knowing what governmental restrictions might be in place by that date

The virtual festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at www.facebook.com/UnionCountyHeritageFestival/ with some live performances and on www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org.

The 12 boxes on the first page of the website will come to life with a vendor fair, music videos, kids’ activities, garden talks, heritage arts and crafts demonstrations, garden tours, cooking demonstrations, 4H programs and a raffle.

The festival celebrates Union County’s natural, cultural and historical heritage. Agriculture: More than Cows and Plows is this year’s theme.

The Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers and the Heritage Festival Committee organize the event.

