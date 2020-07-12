Union County Heritage Festival is going virtual

MONROE – Organizers of the Union County Heritage Festival and Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk have decided to make the Sept. 19 event virtual.

They felt it was too great a risk to hold an in-person event not knowing what governmental restrictions might be in place by that date

The virtual festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at www.facebook.com/UnionCountyHeritageFestival/ with some live performances and on www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org.

The 12 boxes on the first page of the website will come to life with a vendor fair, music videos, kids’ activities, garden talks, heritage arts and crafts demonstrations, garden tours, cooking demonstrations, 4H programs and a raffle.

The festival celebrates Union County’s natural, cultural and historical heritage. Agriculture: More than Cows and Plows is this year’s theme.

The Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers and the Heritage Festival Committee organize the event.