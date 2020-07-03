Union County earns kudos for financial reporting

MONROE – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Union County with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its financial report for the year ended June 2019.

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“Receiving the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting would not be possible without the efforts and skills of a highly knowledgeable and dedicated finance staff,” said Deborah Cox, interim finance director.

The program aims to ensure financial statements give residents the information they need.

“This award attests to the high-quality financial reports that we have come to expect from our talented team,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “I appreciate the efforts of our finance team to ensure we are consistently transparent with the county’s financial operations.”