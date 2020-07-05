Sweet Union Brewing designated as place to pick up free mask

INDIAN TRAIL – Sweet Union Brewing is one of 13 breweries across the region distributing free masks as part of Atrium Health’s initiative to donate 1 million masks to the community.

Atrium Health is relying on businesses and organizations to help distribute them, particularly to those most at risk of spreading COVID-19.

Other breweries giving out masks include Birdsong Brewing, Brewers at 4001 Yancey, Edge City Brewery, Heist Brewery, Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood, Legion Brewing SouthPark, NoDa Brewery, Old Mecklenburg Brewery, Resident Culture Brewing, Sycamore Brewing, The Unknown Brewing and Wooden Robot Brewery.

Visit www.atriumhealth.org/about-us/coronavirus/masks for more locations.

