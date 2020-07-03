Sheriff’s office investigates road rage near Mineral Springs

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that witnesses say tried to pull someone through a vehicle window in a road rage incident at 3:30 p.m. July 1.

The assault reportedly occurred after a black Dodge Charger passed the victim’s vehicle on Doster Road near Mineral Springs. The victim allegedly made a hand gesture, prompting the Charger’s driver to slam on brakes, exit his car, approach the victim and punch him multiple times in the face through the open window, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect fled in the Charger, traveling south on Doster Road.

EMS treated the victim for facial cuts and a busted lip.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40 years of age, bald and wearing a gray T-shirt.

Call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 with any additional information.