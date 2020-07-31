Sheriff’s detectives seize 165 grams of heroin

MONROE – Detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office seized 165 grams of heroin packaged similar to Pixie Stix candy during a drug investigation July 28.

The investigation, which included surveillance, a search warrant and a K-9 alert, led to the arrest of two Monroe area residents, according to the sheriff’s office.

They arrested Tabitha Dawn Jimenez, 34, on charges of two counts of trafficking in heroin charges, as well as Javier Colmenares-Gutierrez, 32, on charges of conspiracy to traffic in heroin and felony possession of cocaine.