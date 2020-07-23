Seven nonprofits receive grants for COVID-19 support

MONROE – United Way of Central Carolinas and the Union County Community Foundation awarded $75,000 in grants to seven nonprofits aiding those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants will support nonprofits providing medical assistance, food, shelter, financial assistance and healthcare to those most vulnerable.

“These nonprofits provide compassionate, critical services to our community year-round, but during times of crises, their work is needed more than ever,” said Ivy Allen, regional development director of United Way of Central Carolinas. “These funds will help strengthen the work they are doing, which in turn strengthens the community.”

Grants include:

$10,000 to Common Heart for operational support and to expand service to food-insecure individuals.

$5,000 to Community Health Services of Union County for staffing support, personal protective equipment and testing supplies to ensure safety for patients and staff.

$17,000 to Community Shelter of Union County for housing and utility assistance for those in need.

$6,000 to HealthQuest of Union County for medications and diabetic supplies for those in need.

$5,000 to The Arc of Union/Cabarrus for at-home therapy for youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

$10,000 to Turning Point for trauma-focused counseling for residential and non-residential clients recovering from previous domestic violence.

$22,000 to Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry for housing and utility assistance for those in need.

“Because of the generosity of others, many in our community will have food, healthcare, housing and other basic needs during this pandemic,” added Ron Hinson, chair of the Union County Community Foundation board of advisers. “We must continue to support those most vulnerable during this crisis.”

Grants were awarded by an advisory group of local leaders representing the two organizations: Ron Hinson, Lisa Hildreth, Denise White, and Tonya Edwards.

Through two rounds of grantmaking, $183,000 has been awarded to local organizations.