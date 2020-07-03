Roundabout construction starts July 6

STALLINGS– N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will start building a roundabout at the intersection of Weddington-Matthews Road and Chestnut Lane on July 6. The $1.9 million project will take about nine weeks to complete.

Drivers should use the following detours to get around the construction:

• Southbound traffic on Weddington Road will follow a signed detour to McKee Road, Pleasant Plains Road, Potter Road and Forest Lawn Drive (which turns into Antioch Church Road), returning to Weddington-Matthews Road.

• Drivers heading north on Weddington-Matthews Road will reverse the southbound detour.

• Motorists on Chestnut Lane can turn left or right onto Potter Road to access Weddington Road.

