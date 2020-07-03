Restaurant inspections (June 26-July 2)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 26 to July 2:

Lowest Scores

• Subway-Circle K, 2226 Lancaster Hwy., Monroe – 90.5

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; lettuce and steak weren’t cooling fast enough; and pepperoni, cold cut trio, American cheese and spinach were not held cold enough; and mouse droppings were spotted near the office.

Indian Trail

• 7-Eleven, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 100

• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 97

• Grapes Wine Bar, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100

Monroe

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97

• Food Lion (produce), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

• Food Lion (meat market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97.5

• Food Lion (deli),100 E. Sunset Drive – 95

• Food Lion (produce), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 98

• Little Caesars, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95

• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92

• Quik Trip, 603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5

• Subway-Circle K, 2226 Lancaster Hwy. – 90.5

• Target Food Avenue, 2901 W. U.S. 74 – 99.5

Stallings

• McDonald’s, 14522 Lawyers Road – 98.5

• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 97

• The Divide Golf Club, 6803 Stevens Mill Road – 97

Waxhaw

• Fox’s Pizza Den, 407 E. South Main St. – 99.5

• Papa John’s Pizza, 8139 Kensington Drive – 91.5