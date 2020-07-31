You are here: Home / News / Restaurant inspections (July 24-30)

Restaurant inspections (July 24-30)

by Leave a Comment

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 24 to 30:

Lowest Scores
Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive, Waxhaw – 84.5
Violations include: Flying insect was in raw chicken in walk-in cooler; containers of food were not covered in reach-ins; cooked rice, noodles, fried chicken, cabbage and dumplings did not cool fast enough; and sprouts, raw egg, four bins of raw chicken, raw shrimp and raw fish were not held cold enough.

Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail – 90
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; sanitizing machine wasn’t functioning properly; ham, sliced cheese, cut tomatoes, cut lettuce and hash browns weren’t held cold enough; eggs were not marked at the start of inspection; and reach-ins needed repairs.

Indian Trail
Arby’s, 13866 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
Hungry Howies Pizza, 553 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5
Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 90

Lake Park
Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle – 98.5

Monroe
Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5 / 94
Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 91
El Paso Mexican-American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 97
Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
PoppySeeds Bagels, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
SPI Express, 101 W. Sunset Drive – 98
The Monroe Grill, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 93
Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 93

Stallings
Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 99
Harris Teeter (restaurant), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 99
Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 97.5
LAM’s Kitchen, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 97
Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 98.5
New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 98.5
Sam’s Mart, 2700 Old Monroe Road – 100
Subway, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 92.5

Waxhaw
Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 97
Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive – 84.5

Wesley Chapel
Pizza Hut, 5943 Weddington Road – 96

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *