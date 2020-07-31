Restaurant inspections (July 24-30)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 24 to 30:

Lowest Scores

• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive, Waxhaw – 84.5

Violations include: Flying insect was in raw chicken in walk-in cooler; containers of food were not covered in reach-ins; cooked rice, noodles, fried chicken, cabbage and dumplings did not cool fast enough; and sprouts, raw egg, four bins of raw chicken, raw shrimp and raw fish were not held cold enough.

• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail – 90

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; sanitizing machine wasn’t functioning properly; ham, sliced cheese, cut tomatoes, cut lettuce and hash browns weren’t held cold enough; eggs were not marked at the start of inspection; and reach-ins needed repairs.

Indian Trail

• Arby’s, 13866 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5

• Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 98

• Hungry Howies Pizza, 553 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5

• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 90

Lake Park

• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle – 98.5

Monroe

• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5 / 94

• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 91

• El Paso Mexican-American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 97

• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5

• PoppySeeds Bagels, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97

• SPI Express, 101 W. Sunset Drive – 98

• The Monroe Grill, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 93

• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 93

Stallings

• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (restaurant), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 99

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 97.5

• LAM’s Kitchen, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 97

• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 98.5

• New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 98.5

• Sam’s Mart, 2700 Old Monroe Road – 100

• Subway, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 92.5

Waxhaw

• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 97

• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive – 84.5

Wesley Chapel

• Pizza Hut, 5943 Weddington Road – 96