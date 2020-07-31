Restaurant inspections (July 24-30)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 24 to 30:
Lowest Scores
• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive, Waxhaw – 84.5
Violations include: Flying insect was in raw chicken in walk-in cooler; containers of food were not covered in reach-ins; cooked rice, noodles, fried chicken, cabbage and dumplings did not cool fast enough; and sprouts, raw egg, four bins of raw chicken, raw shrimp and raw fish were not held cold enough.
• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail – 90
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; sanitizing machine wasn’t functioning properly; ham, sliced cheese, cut tomatoes, cut lettuce and hash browns weren’t held cold enough; eggs were not marked at the start of inspection; and reach-ins needed repairs.
Indian Trail
• Arby’s, 13866 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Hungry Howies Pizza, 553 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5
• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Lake Park
• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle – 98.5
Monroe
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5 / 94
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 91
• El Paso Mexican-American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 97
• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• PoppySeeds Bagels, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
• SPI Express, 101 W. Sunset Drive – 98
• The Monroe Grill, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 93
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 93
Stallings
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (restaurant), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 97.5
• LAM’s Kitchen, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 97
• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 98.5
• New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 98.5
• Sam’s Mart, 2700 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Subway, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 92.5
Waxhaw
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 97
• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive – 84.5
Wesley Chapel
• Pizza Hut, 5943 Weddington Road – 96
