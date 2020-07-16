You are here: Home / News / Deputies look for man connected to Marvin-area shooting

Deputies look for man connected to Marvin-area shooting

MONROE — Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a July 8 shooting that injured a Marvin man. 

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brandon Scott Bumgardner, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Officials say they believe he has ties to the Dallas area of Gaston County.

Deputies responded to a call at 10:40 p.m. July 8 in the 10000 block of Royal Colony Drive in The Reserve neighborhood, where they found a man in his 40s suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen area. 

Officials said the suspect confronted the victim after he was told he needed to find another place to stay. 

