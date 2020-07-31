Man faces death by distribution charges

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carson Alexander Jones, 21 of Monroe, July 29 on charges related to the drug overdose of a 21-year-old.

Michael Cameron Whitson was found deceased May 22 at his grandparent’s house in Wesley Chapel. The medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death was “fentanyl toxicity.” The sheriff’s office said Jones was the source of the fentanyl that caused Whitson’s death.

Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter, sell/deliver of a schedule I controlled substance and death by distribution.