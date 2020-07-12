Kinetic by Windstream offers faster internet in Waxhaw

WAXHAW – Kinetic by Windstream has deployed fiber to bring faster broadband internet to homes and businesses in Waxhaw as part of ongoing investments in its 18-state footprint.

The deployment brings gigabit speeds to 2,900 homes and businesses in the area.

“Now more than ever, staying connected is critically important,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic. “Our customers need connections to allow them to live, work and go to school wherever they live.”

The project is part of a multi-year investment program to deploy fiber and fiber-like services to communities across its network.

Customers can call 855-804-6925 to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade.

Visit www.windstream.com for details.