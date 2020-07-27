K9 Camden gets a bulletproof vest

MONROE – Union County Emergency Services K9 Camden will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

“The award of this vest for Camden provides a greater sense of safety and security for him,” said Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli, who is Camden’s partner. “Unfortunately, even accelerant detection K9s and their handlers sometimes have to respond and work in hostile environments.”

Camden’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Since the nonprofit’s inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.