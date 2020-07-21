Indian Trail proclaims teen ‘Mayor for the Day’ 

INDIAN TRAIL – The town has retroactively declared Grace Laney as Mayor for the Day for July 4.

Mayor Michael Alvarez explained Indian Trail usually recognizes a Mayor for the Day ahead of the July 4 Parade, but the town had to cancel the event this year due to COVID-19.

“We still wanted to recognize one of our residents for their contributions to the community, and I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving this year than Grace Laney,” Alvarez said. “It is heartwarming and inspiring to see someone so young do so much for others.”

One of Grace’s favorite quotes, “She believed she could, so she did,” inspires her to work hard and help make a difference for those around her. Here are some ways she has given back to the community:

– Sewed and donated more than 1,000 masks to the community, including essential workers and first-responders.

– Stuffed goodie bags for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Bright Blessings in Matthews.

– Sewed and donated more than 500 pillows to animal shelters in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

She received the Gold Presidential Award in 2019 and 2020 for logging more than 250 hours of community service.

Grace, a rising eighth-grader at Porter Ridge Middle School, participates in the Union County Youth Ballet, where she has performed in the “Nutcracker,” “Aladdin,” “Coppélia,” “Rapunzel” and “The Wizard of Oz.”