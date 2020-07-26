Health Inspections (July 17-23)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants July 17-23:

Lowest Scores

• Ron`s Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 90

Violations include: Employee touched sub sandwich when removing from grill to plate; pans of raw hamburger patties were stored above shredded cheese and dressings in reach-in; a container of salad wasn’t cooled fast enough; and two-door reach-in on prep line wasn’t registering cold enough.

• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5

Violations include: Salsa containers and tomato chopper were stored with old food debris; cooked rice, green salsa and chicken base didn’t cool fast enough; fish in walk-in cooler was held beyond seven-day expiration date; and food in coolers wasn’t marked by date.

Indian Trail

• Bojangles’, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 99

• Food Lion (deli) 7876 Idlewild Road – 97

• Food Lion (produce) 7876 Idlewild Road – 98.5

• Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 100

• Harris Teeter (deli), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 97.5

Monroe

• Arby’s, 2101 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5

• Captain D’s, 1301 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5

• Chipotle, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

• Crooke’s Fresh Market, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

• Dunkin Donuts, 2570 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 93.5

• Jugos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 94

• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99.5

• Mac’s Fish And Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• McDonald’s (Walmart), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97

• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5

• Mr. G’s Grill, 427 Morgan Mill Road – 91.5

• Ron`s Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 90

• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5

• Sunny Food Express, 1800 Walk Up Ave. – 91.5

• Taco Bell, 401 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

• The Village Grill, 1730 Dickerson Blvd. – 100

• Tienda Y Taqueria Romeros, 405 1/2 Sutherland Ave. – 95

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

Stallings

• Poppyseeds Bagels, 1311 Chestnut Lane – 98

Waxhaw

• BP/Fill Good, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 97

• Domino’s Pizza, 3901 Providence Road – 99

• Stacks Kitchen, 1315 N. Broome St. – 95

Wesley Chapel

• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 92.5

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road – 97