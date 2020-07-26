Health Inspections (July 17-23)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants July 17-23:
Lowest Scores
• Ron`s Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 90
Violations include: Employee touched sub sandwich when removing from grill to plate; pans of raw hamburger patties were stored above shredded cheese and dressings in reach-in; a container of salad wasn’t cooled fast enough; and two-door reach-in on prep line wasn’t registering cold enough.
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
Violations include: Salsa containers and tomato chopper were stored with old food debris; cooked rice, green salsa and chicken base didn’t cool fast enough; fish in walk-in cooler was held beyond seven-day expiration date; and food in coolers wasn’t marked by date.
Indian Trail
• Bojangles’, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Food Lion (deli) 7876 Idlewild Road – 97
• Food Lion (produce) 7876 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
Monroe
• Arby’s, 2101 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Captain D’s, 1301 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Chipotle, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Crooke’s Fresh Market, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Dunkin Donuts, 2570 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 93.5
• Jugos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 94
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99.5
• Mac’s Fish And Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• McDonald’s (Walmart), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
• Mr. G’s Grill, 427 Morgan Mill Road – 91.5
• Ron`s Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 90
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5
• Sunny Food Express, 1800 Walk Up Ave. – 91.5
• Taco Bell, 401 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• The Village Grill, 1730 Dickerson Blvd. – 100
• Tienda Y Taqueria Romeros, 405 1/2 Sutherland Ave. – 95
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Stallings
• Poppyseeds Bagels, 1311 Chestnut Lane – 98
Waxhaw
• BP/Fill Good, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 97
• Domino’s Pizza, 3901 Providence Road – 99
• Stacks Kitchen, 1315 N. Broome St. – 95
Wesley Chapel
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 92.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road – 97
Leave a Reply