Election workers needed for early voting, election

MONROE – Election workers are needed for the Nov. 3 election and the early voting period in October.

Early voting spans Oct. 15 to 31. Early voting workers must possess basic computer skills and work in shifts on each early voting day. They are paid an hourly rate.

On Nov. 3, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Workers will be required to assist with set-up of polling precincts on Nov. 2 and work from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. or later on Election Day. General Election workers are paid a flat rate for attending training, setting up their precinct and working Nov. 3.

Election workers must be Union County residents and a Union County registered voter (or become registered if eligible). Election workers cannot be a candidate or relative of a candidate on the ballot and must not be an elected government official, hold office with a political party or be a treasurer for a candidate or political party.

Call the Union County Board of Elections at 704-283-3809 or email union.boe@unioncountync.gov for details.