Community shelter receives donation from Food Lion

MONROE – The Community Shelter of Union County has received a $2,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation just in time to help feed local neighbors.

The shelter will use the gift to buy food in its pantry and prepared meals programs.

“We appreciate the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift and Food Lion’s continued support of the community,” said Kathy Bragg, shelter CEO.

With the declaration of the coronavirus emergency in March, the shelter added a weekly mobile food pantry, which has provided 122,572 meals to 11,694 people. That amounts to 147,292 pounds of food distributed. And that’s in addition to the 13,122 meals served through the shelter dining hall.

The shelter is dedicated to providing emergency shelter, food and rehousing to Union County neighbors in need.

In the last three fiscal years, the shelter provided 47,161 nights of emergency shelter, 163,159 prepared meals, 4,523 food boxes and rehoused 285 households.

Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. The foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants since its inception.