Business recruiter elected to leadership by peers

MONROE – Christopher Platé, executive director of Monroe-Union County Economic Development, has been elected secretary-treasurer of the North Carolina Economic Development Association.

The association serves as the state’s leading membership organization for economic development professionals and allies.

Since 1999, Platé has worked at Monroe-Union County Economic Development, which executes business recruitment and job growth strategies for the region. Prior to that, he did economic development work in York and Chester counties.

Platé was named North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year by NCEDA in 2016. He was elected to the organization’s board of directors in 2017 and served for the past three years as co-chair of the legislative committee.

“NCEDA is very fortunate to have Chris rise to the ranks of its leadership,” said Patricia Mitchell, NCEDA past president. “His considerable success as a local economic development practitioner along with his mastery of public policy and the legislative process bring a unique set of qualities that will be valuable to the organization at this critical time for North Carolina.”

He’ll serve a three-year term.