2020 Best of the Weekly: Professional Services

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Professional Services as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Attorney: J. Erik Groves

He’s one-half of Groves & Wayne PC Attorneys at Law, which specializes in business, estate planning, personal injury, workers compensation and DWI cases. His career spans 30-plus years of experience in law. He also founded The Message for Mayans nonprofit with his wife, Elizabeth.

604 Old Providence Road, Waxhaw

www.groveslaw.com

704-843-7575

Best Bank: Bank of America

The Charlotte-based bank offers a lot of accessibility to Union County residents with financial offices or ATMs in Indian Trail, Monroe, Waxhaw and Wesley Chapel.

Various locations

www.bankofamerica.com



Best Cleaning Service: MaidPro

MaidPro has a reputation dating back nearly 30 years. You know you’re going to get a thorough cleaning with the company that has a 49-point checklist for homes. Customers can buy add-ons such as refrigerator and oven cleanings.

1503 Waxhaw Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail

www.maidpro.com

704-234-0176

Best Custom Home Builder: Newton Custom Homes & Realty

The custom home builder has contributed to the construction of St. Jude Dream Homes in the Charlotte area, which are used in raffles as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The firm also posts photo albums of completed homes on its Facebook page.

6012 Hemlock Dr.ive, Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/Newton-Custom-Homes-Realty-134342499946995

704-684-0642

Best Dry Cleaner: Union Cleaners

Tae and Oh Park own the business, which is conveniently located to serve Stallings and Indian Trail residents.

3216 Old Monroe Road, Matthews

704-821-1217

Best Florist: JoAnn’s Flowers & Gifts

Whatever your needs, no matter the occasion, JoAnn’s Flowers & Gifts can provide a thoughtful arrangement or bouquet that fits. One of the most creative arrangements posted on Facebook that received a lot of buzz earlier this year was a memorial tribute for a Batman fan, in which the flowers formed the superhero’s iconic logo.

121 Liberty Lane, Indian Trail

www.joannsflowersandgifts.com

704-821-6262

Best Funeral Home: Heritage Funeral Home

The community values the professional and caring way the staff at Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services helps with the grieving process following the passing of loved ones. The company offers pre-planning and pet services. It has three locations, including Indian Trail.

4431 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.heritagecares.com

704-821-2960

Best Insurance Agent: Jamie Griffin

Jamie Griffin works as an agent with the North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Group. The Wingate University graduate has won Union County Weekly’s Best Insurance Agent award for the last few years.

1907 Concord Ave., Monroe

www.ncfbins.com/union-page/Jamie-Griffin.html

704-289-4509

Best Mortgage Company: The Stoner Venable Team

Jenny Stoner and Kim Venable are senior mortgage planners affiliated with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. They not only have a combined 40 years of experience in the industry, but they also promote the idea of “mortgages with a personal touch.”

13700 Providence Road, Weddington

www.loansbykimv.com

704-641-3661

Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean

They pack. They move. They clean. It’s that simple. Move Pack Clean is a locally and veteran-owned moving company that offers a variety of relocation services so you can sit back, relax and enjoy a stress-free day.

1310 Wesley Chapel Road, Indian Trail

www.movepackclean.com

704-907-1777

Best Organizational Service: The Clutter Consultant

Lianne Hofer owns the lifesaver of a company that helps people unclutter and organize their homes so they spend less time hunting for keys and more time focused on things that matter. The company also helps with unpacking after a move. Customers say Lianne is great to work with.

P.O. Box 1431, Waxhaw

www.theclutterconsultant.com

704-964-2428

Best Photographer: Mnemosyne Studio

Whether you’re looking for a photo to enhance your personal brand or a timeless photo that captures the essence of your beauty, Ray Evans and Christy Miller deliver. Their portrait studio designs a magazine-style photoshoot with hair, make-up and direction to create amazing results.

133 N. Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/mnemosynephotographyclt

704- 839-0588

Best Real Estate Agent: Robin Mann

Robin Mann operates Sold in the Carolinas Real Estate, a company affiliated with eXp Realty. Mann gets results, averaging at least one closing per week for the past three years. Plus, she is a fun and informative follow on Facebook (@RobinMannRealtor) when it comes to the local real estate industry.

Charlotte region

www.robinmann.exprealty.com

843-670-9377

Best Real Estate Company: United Real Estate – Queen City

Award-winning Realtor Ernie “Big Ern” Becker serves as broker-in-charge for the Queen City office of United Real Estate, which has over 5,100 agents in 85 offices. United Real Estate has popped up on lists like the Inc. 5000 and Franchise 500.

6200 Creft Circle, Lake Park

www.urequeencity.com

704-628-7653

Best Travel Agency: Jaimee Ward Anderson

Jaimee Ward Anderson works as an advisor with Cruise Planners, connecting people with vacation packages all over the world. The Indian Trail resident is used to making connections locally, serving the Union County Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador and board member.

Indian Trail

www.laidbacktravels.com

704-628-5180

