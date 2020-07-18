2020 Best of the Weekly: Professional Services

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Professional Services as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:
Best Attorney: J. Erik Groves
He’s one-half of Groves & Wayne PC Attorneys at Law, which specializes in business, estate planning, personal injury, workers compensation and DWI cases. His career spans 30-plus years of experience in law. He also founded The Message for Mayans nonprofit with his wife, Elizabeth.
604 Old Providence Road, Waxhaw
www.groveslaw.com
704-843-7575
Best Bank: Bank of America
The Charlotte-based bank offers a lot of accessibility to Union County residents with financial offices or ATMs in Indian Trail, Monroe, Waxhaw and Wesley Chapel.
Various locations
www.bankofamerica.com
Best Cleaning Service: MaidPro
MaidPro has a reputation dating back nearly 30 years. You know you’re going to get a thorough cleaning with the company that has a 49-point checklist for homes. Customers can buy add-ons such as refrigerator and oven cleanings.
1503 Waxhaw Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail
www.maidpro.com
704-234-0176
Best Custom Home Builder: Newton Custom Homes & Realty
The custom home builder has contributed to the construction of St. Jude Dream Homes in the Charlotte area, which are used in raffles as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The firm also posts photo albums of completed homes on its Facebook page.
6012 Hemlock Dr.ive, Indian Trail
www.facebook.com/Newton-Custom-Homes-Realty-134342499946995
704-684-0642
Best Dry Cleaner: Union Cleaners
Tae and Oh Park own the business, which is conveniently located to serve Stallings and Indian Trail residents.
3216 Old Monroe Road, Matthews
704-821-1217
Best Florist: JoAnn’s Flowers & Gifts
Whatever your needs, no matter the occasion, JoAnn’s Flowers & Gifts can provide a thoughtful arrangement or bouquet that fits. One of the most creative arrangements posted on Facebook that received a lot of buzz earlier this year was a memorial tribute for a Batman fan, in which the flowers formed the superhero’s iconic logo.
121 Liberty Lane, Indian Trail
www.joannsflowersandgifts.com
704-821-6262
Best Funeral Home: Heritage Funeral Home
The community values the professional and caring way the staff at Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services helps with the grieving process following the passing of loved ones. The company offers pre-planning and pet services. It has three locations, including Indian Trail.
4431 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
www.heritagecares.com
704-821-2960
Best Insurance Agent: Jamie Griffin
Jamie Griffin works as an agent with the North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Group. The Wingate University graduate has won Union County Weekly’s Best Insurance Agent award for the last few years.
1907 Concord Ave., Monroe
www.ncfbins.com/union-page/Jamie-Griffin.html
704-289-4509
Best Mortgage Company: The Stoner Venable Team
Jenny Stoner and Kim Venable are senior mortgage planners affiliated with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. They not only have a combined 40 years of experience in the industry, but they also promote the idea of “mortgages with a personal touch.”
13700 Providence Road, Weddington
www.loansbykimv.com
704-641-3661
Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean
They pack. They move. They clean. It’s that simple. Move Pack Clean is a locally and veteran-owned moving company that offers a variety of relocation services so you can sit back, relax and enjoy a stress-free day.
1310 Wesley Chapel Road, Indian Trail
www.movepackclean.com
704-907-1777
Best Organizational Service: The Clutter Consultant
Lianne Hofer owns the lifesaver of a company that helps people unclutter and organize their homes so they spend less time hunting for keys and more time focused on things that matter. The company also helps with unpacking after a move. Customers say Lianne is great to work with.
P.O. Box 1431, Waxhaw
www.theclutterconsultant.com
704-964-2428
Best Photographer: Mnemosyne Studio
Whether you’re looking for a photo to enhance your personal brand or a timeless photo that captures the essence of your beauty, Ray Evans and Christy Miller deliver. Their portrait studio designs a magazine-style photoshoot with hair, make-up and direction to create amazing results.
133 N. Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail
www.facebook.com/mnemosynephotographyclt
704- 839-0588
Best Real Estate Agent: Robin Mann
Robin Mann operates Sold in the Carolinas Real Estate, a company affiliated with eXp Realty. Mann gets results, averaging at least one closing per week for the past three years. Plus, she is a fun and informative follow on Facebook (@RobinMannRealtor) when it comes to the local real estate industry.
Charlotte region
www.robinmann.exprealty.com
843-670-9377
Best Real Estate Company: United Real Estate – Queen City
Award-winning Realtor Ernie “Big Ern” Becker serves as broker-in-charge for the Queen City office of United Real Estate, which has over 5,100 agents in 85 offices. United Real Estate has popped up on lists like the Inc. 5000 and Franchise 500.
6200 Creft Circle, Lake Park
www.urequeencity.com
704-628-7653
Best Travel Agency: Jaimee Ward Anderson
Jaimee Ward Anderson works as an advisor with Cruise Planners, connecting people with vacation packages all over the world. The Indian Trail resident is used to making connections locally, serving the Union County Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador and board member.
Indian Trail
www.laidbacktravels.com
704-628-5180
