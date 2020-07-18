2020 Best of the Weekly: Sports & Fitness

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Sports & Fitness as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Dance Studio: Dance Carolina

COVID-19 can’t stop us from dancing. Students at Dance Carolina recently wrapped up virtual recitals. The non-competitive dance studio fosters a love of dance through classes that start as early as preschool. Fall classes focus on ballet, tap and jazz. Students can also learn hip-hop and lyrical dance in electives.

200 E. S. Main St., Waxhaw

www.dancecarolinawxw.com

978-758-2650

Best Golf Course: Stonebridge Golf Club

Richard Osborne designed this course in 1997. And while the course gets a lot of praise for its natural setting, people that play there rave about the staff. The club regularly posts a #TuesdayTip on Facebook with a helpful tidbit to conquer the course.

2721 Swilcan Burn Drive, Monroe

www.stonebridgegolfclub.com

704-283-8998

Best Gym: Curves of Indian Trail

Danielle Rojas, of Curves of Indian Trail, declared the “couch is canceled” despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been demonstrating the benefits of her company’s 30-minute total body workouts for women via Facebook videos. Rojas ha been operating the business for five of the past 19 years.

592 Indian Trail Road S., Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/curvesindiantrailnc

704-821-8440

Best Park: Stallings Municipal Park

This park is a good one to spend time with your children. There are three playgrounds, one of which is fenced in, and a splash pad that’s proven to be a popular gathering spot. Families can also gather at picnic areas and shelters. The park serves as a venue for community festivals and outdoor concerts.

340 Stallings Road, Stallings

www.stallingsnc.org

704-821-8557

Best Sporting Goods Store: Bike Depot of Waxhaw

Alan Teeling owns a one-stop shop for cyclists that carries name brand bikes for many terrains. In addition to bike accessories and tune-ups, the shop builds community by facilitating bike rides and promoting community fundraisers of interest to riders.

122 W. North Main St., Waxhaw

www.bikedepotwxw.com

704-256-4126

