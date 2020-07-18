2020 Best of the Weekly: Sports & Fitness

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Sports & Fitness as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:
Best Dance Studio: Dance Carolina
COVID-19 can’t stop us from dancing. Students at Dance Carolina recently wrapped up virtual recitals. The non-competitive dance studio fosters a love of dance through classes that start as early as preschool. Fall classes focus on ballet, tap and jazz. Students can also learn hip-hop and lyrical dance in electives.
200 E. S. Main St., Waxhaw
www.dancecarolinawxw.com
978-758-2650
Best Golf Course: Stonebridge Golf Club
Richard Osborne designed this course in 1997. And while the course gets a lot of praise for its natural setting, people that play there rave about the staff. The club regularly posts a #TuesdayTip on Facebook with a helpful tidbit to conquer the course.
2721 Swilcan Burn Drive, Monroe
www.stonebridgegolfclub.com
704-283-8998
Best Gym: Curves of Indian Trail
Danielle Rojas, of Curves of Indian Trail, declared the “couch is canceled” despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been demonstrating the benefits of her company’s 30-minute total body workouts for women via Facebook videos. Rojas ha been operating the business for five of the past 19 years.
592 Indian Trail Road S., Indian Trail
www.facebook.com/curvesindiantrailnc
704-821-8440
Best Park: Stallings Municipal Park
This park is a good one to spend time with your children. There are three playgrounds, one of which is fenced in, and a splash pad that’s proven to be a popular gathering spot. Families can also gather at picnic areas and shelters. The park serves as a venue for community festivals and outdoor concerts.
340 Stallings Road, Stallings
www.stallingsnc.org
704-821-8557
Best Sporting Goods Store: Bike Depot of Waxhaw
Alan Teeling owns a one-stop shop for cyclists that carries name brand bikes for many terrains. In addition to bike accessories and tune-ups, the shop builds community by facilitating bike rides and promoting community fundraisers of interest to riders.
122 W. North Main St., Waxhaw
www.bikedepotwxw.com
704-256-4126
