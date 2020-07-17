2020 Best of the Weekly: Home Improvement

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Home Improvement as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Flooring Store: Outlook Flooring

Best Garden Center: King’s Greenhouse

Best General Contractor: A Fresh Look

Best Hardware Store: Indian Trail Hardware

Best Heating & Cooling: Penguin Air Cooling & Heating

Best Interior Design: Marcie Padgett Designs

Best Landscaping Company: Scott Turf and Landscape

Best Pest Control: Terminix – Monroe

Best Plumber: FATman Plumbing Pro

Outlook Flooring is cornering the Charlotte flooring market with locations in Monroe, Rock Hill and Gastonia. In addition to installations, the team can work with customers to find the perfect look for your home whether that be carpet or hardwood options.

2340 Concord Hwy., Monroe

www.outlookflooring.com/monroe-nc

704-216-4031

King’s Greenhouse has firm roots in the community, having sprouted in 1971. The business initially focused on providing inventory for garden centers, but its scope has broadened to include a retail component. It’s a great place to get fertilizer, plants and other garden-related gifts.

3910 N. Rocky River Road, Monroe

www.kingsgreenhouse.com

704-289-5822

A Fresh Look has been improving the look and functionality of kitchens and bathrooms since 2004. The contractor can also add rooms or porches to your home, in addition to offering painting, tiling and creating custom art. Check out the before and after photos the company posts on Facebook.

2017 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/DBAAFRESHLOOK

704-575-5996

The family-owned business has been serving the community since 1984, withstanding the onslaught of big-box home improvement stores opening in the surrounding area. Indian Trail Hardware sells more than tools. You can find face masks, flag-bearing yard gnomes, Yeti coolers and other gifts.

205 Indian Trail Road N., Indian Trail

www.indiantrailhardware.doitbest.com

704-821-9448

Nothing evokes cold air better than a penguin. The company provides preventative maintenance, repair and replacement of heating and air conditioning units in Union County and the surrounding areas.

2740 Gray Fox Road, Monroe

www.penguincool.com

704-296-0800

Marcie Padgett strives to create spaces that tell the stories of her customers. Padgett has the professional training and experience to create extraordinary rooms within budget. WCCB anchor Morgan Fogarty is one of the clients featured in her online portfolio.

2416 Providence Road S., Waxhaw

www.marciepadgettdesigns.com

704-989-2045

Scott Turf and Landscape can provide residential and commercial landscaping, but the company can increase the value of your home by enhancing your property with design and construction services. Think gardens, trees, outdoor lighting, patios and fire pits.

Waxhaw

www.scott-turf.com

704-533-3502

Terminix has a reputation for taking out termites, but the company has solutions to rid your home or office of other unwanted pests, such as ants, bedbugs, cockroaches, mosquitoes, spiders and wild animals. The company has a history dating back to 1927.

2119 Stafford St., Monroe

www.terminix.com

704-291-9395

The name will get your attention, but the referrals will get your business. Owner Chris Lovick and his technicians specialize in residential plumbing. They’ve been clearing area drains since 1993. They also install, replace, repair and maintain the parts needed to keep your bathrooms working.

3615 Providence Road S., Waxhaw

www.fatmanplumbingpro.com

704-256-1400

