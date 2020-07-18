2020 Best of the Weekly: Health

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Health as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Assisted Living: Waltonwood Providence

Best Chiropractor: Carolinas Chiropractic & Spinal

Best COVID-19 Community Support: Sileo’s NY Deli & Desserts

Best Dentist: Pleasant Plains Dental

Best Dermatologist: Dermatology Care of Charlotte

Best Eye Care Provider: Piedmont EyeCare

Best General Practioner: Novant Health Sun Valley Family Physicians

Best Hospital: Atrium Health Union

Best Massage Therapy: Massage Envy – Indian Trail

Best Pediatrician: Atrium Health Levine Children’s Union Pediatrics

Best Urgent Care: Atrium Health Urgent Care

Best Weightloss Facility: Dr. Scott’s Center for Restorative Health

Best Assisted Living: Waltonwood Providence

This senior living community has independent and assisted options. Assisted living allows for prepared meals, housekeeping, laundry and life enrichment programming. Activities may include arts, crafts and the celebration of events like Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras.

11945 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.waltonwood.com/senior-living/nc/charlotte/waltonwood-providence/

980-245-5192

Best Chiropractor: Carolinas Chiropractic & Spinal Rehab

Dr. Kyle Jones and his staff treat the aches and pains of patients, ranging from children to adults. Whether such pain stems from sports injuries or wrecks, Carolinas Chiropractic & Spinal Rehab offers solutions that won’t require a lengthy layoff for recovery or potentially addictive medications. Staff also supports the community through donations of money and time.

105 Waxhaw Professional Park Drive, Waxhaw

www.carolinaschiropractic.com

704-243-1010

Best COVID-19 Community Support: Sileo’s NY Deli & Desserts

Steve Sileo launched a series of good deeds he called “Gift of Giving” at his deli. He initially secured $5,000 in donations from friends to help feed children used to getting free or reduced meals from Union County Public Schools. Some days, he and volunteers would arrive as early as 4:30 a.m. to prepare meals for distribution.

6449 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/SileosNYDeliDesserts

704-776-4340

Best Dentist: Pleasant Plains Dental

Pleasant Plains Dental has defended its Best Dentist title by removing the anxiety patients feel as appointments approach and offering extended hours in the evenings and weekends to treat clients. The company is not only expanding into the adjacent office space, but it is also reaching customers on emerging platforms like TikTok.

5850 W. U.S. 74, Indian Trail

www.pleasantplainsdental.com

704-246-3411

Best Dermatologist: Dermatology Care of Charlotte

Dermatology Care of Charlotte provides medical and cosmetic skincare solutions at its Indian Trail, Ballantyne and Mint Hill locations. Their experienced and knowledgeable doctors can evaluate acne, dry skin, infections, moles and dozens of other conditions, as well as rejuvenate skin, fill in wrinkles, remove hair with lasers and remove sunspots.

6040 W. U.S. 74, Indian Trail

www.dermcarecharlotte.com

704-821-0615

Best Eye Care Provider: Piedmont EyeCare

Piedmont EyeCare not only corrects vision and treats eye conditions, but their staff gives back to charities like Beds For Kids and Toys for Tots, as well as awards scholarships to area high school students. The company has been around since 2004 and has offices in Ballantyne and Wesley Chapel.

980-228-9016

www.charlotteoptometry.com

980-228-9016

Best General Practioner: Novant Health Sun Valley Family Physicians

Dr. Adam Houser, Dr. James Robson and Dr. Hina Tahir are some of the fine doctors you’ll encounter at this medical office. Patients rave about their communication skills. They work with patients from newborns to older adults on everything from illnesses, checkups, immunizations, gynecology exams and physicals.

1480 Wesley Chapel Road, Indian Trail

www.nhsunvalleyfp.org

704-316-3616

Best Hospital: Atrium Health Union

The 175-bed hospital not only has the capability to handle emergencies, but it also offers specialized care via centers focused on surgery, cancer treatment, behavioral health and children’s and women’s issues. Other services include heart care, rehabilitation, pain management, diabetes care and wellness.

600 Hospital Drive, Monroe

https://atriumhealth.org/locations/detail/atrium-health-union

980-993-3100

Best Massage Therapy: Massage Envy – Indian Trail

Massage Envy celebrated its opening in Sun Valley Commons late last year. Massage therapists are trained in techniques such as trigger point therapy, Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, reflexology, cranial sacral therapy, prenatal massage and geriatric massage. Assisted stretching and skincare are also available.

6431 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/MassageEnvyIndianTrail

704-980-0240

Best Pediatrician: Atrium Health Levine Children’s Union Pediatrics

1653 Campus Park Drive, Monroe

Dr. Debbie Chavez-Mitchell, Dr. Dara Crawford and Dr. Leslie Stanfield are among the friendly faces you’ll see at this medical office, which has been serving the community since 1992. It has a full slate to services, including screenings and treatment of injuries and illnesses.

www.atriumhealth.org/locations/union-pediatrics

704-283-2000

Best Urgent Care: Atrium Health Urgent Care

If you’re in danger, go to the emergency room. But allergies, infections, cuts, bites, burns, sore throats or sprains can be taken care of in a visit to Atrium Health Urgent Care. They are located across the region, including Indian Trail, Monroe and neighboring Mecklenburg County communities.

Multiple locations

www.atriumhealth.org

Best Weightloss Facility: Dr. Scott’s Center for Restorative Health

Dr. Scott Shapiro has experience in obstetrics, gynecology and preventative medicine. He helps patients find weight management plans that yield results. Some of the treatments include Dr. Scott’s Jump Start Program, Dr. Scott’s HCG Diet, Lip-B injections and Vitamin B12 injections.

6640 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.doctorscotts.com

704-282-9355

Click here to see other categories