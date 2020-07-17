2020 Best of the Weekly: General Shopping

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of General Shopping as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:
Best Antiques: Waxhaw Antique Mart
Best Bookstore: The Book Lady
Best Bridal Salon: Simpson’s Bridal
Best Children’s Clothing: Butterflies & Bullfrogs Children’s Consignment & Gifts
Best Cigar Shop: The Cigar Shop
Best Consignment Store: I’ll Second That Resale & Consignment
Best Home Decor: The U-nique Boutique
Best Jewelry Store: Anthony’s Custom Jewelry
Best Mattress Store: Original Mattress Family
Best Music Store: Jampac Records
Best Toy Store: Target – Wesley Chapel
Best Women’s Boutique: Southern Soul Boutique
Best Antiques: Waxhaw Antique Mart
One of the most underrated things you can do is spend a day treasure hunting for antiques and unique finds as well as getting a bite to eat in downtown Waxhaw. This store has more than 30 vendors. You can get a taste of what’s in the store on Instagram (@waxhawantiquemart).
101 W. South Main St., Waxhaw
www.instagram.com/waxhawantiquemart
704-243-2223
Best Bookstore: The Book Lady
The independent bookstore is operating three days a week during the pandemic and reminds us that reading is a form of social distancing. “Bookstores keep people calm, and books keep people entertained longer than a two-hour movie,” store helper Aimee Kenny told Union County Weekly this spring.
3513 W. U.S. 74, Monroe
www.facebook.com/The-Book-Lady-1883229271817775
704-282-0646
Best Bridal Salon: Simpson’s Bridal and Formal Wear
Simpson’s Bridal describes itself as “a small town boutique with big city style.” The boutique holds trunk sales and other events, like the National Bridal Sales Event from July 18 to 25, throughout the year. It operates by appointment only.
138 S. Main St., Monroe
www.facebook.com/Simpsons-Bridal-and-Formal-Wear-266898882278/
704-289-2000
Best Children’s Clothing: Butterflies & Bullfrogs Children’s Consignment & Gifts
You’ll find clothes, toys and furniture for children and teenagers at this store. A marker board inside shows current sales for different color tags on merchandise. This increases the importance of return visits to the store.
311 Post Office Drive, Indian Trail
www.facebook.com/Butterflies-Bullfrogs-Childrens-Consignment-Gifts-265641156505
704-421-2239
Best Cigar Shop: The Cigar Shop
The Cigar Shop began 10 years ago and has grown to locations in Myrtle Beach and Indian Trail. It’s more than a shop, but a community of people with a shared interest in the cigar culture. The shop partnered with Drew Estate last month for a virtual sales event held during a Zoom call.
14001 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail
www.facebook.com/thecigarshopnc
704-635-7915
Best Consignment Store: I’ll Second That Resale & Consignment
This shop has been giving new life to home furnishings since 2012. The store posts photos of merchandise daily on Facebook and works to get items sold within 90 days. It also hosts a Sip Shop and Save event in December and the occasional yard sale.
2016 Younts Road, Indian Trail
www.illsecondthatonline.com
704-628-7217
Best Home Decor: The U-nique Boutique
The U-nique Boutique opened in 2016 and moved to the Sun Valley Commons shopping center in spring 2019. Owner Dawn Hill told Indian Trail commissioners last year that it was a one-stop shop for gifts, home decor and furniture. The boutique posts great finds on Facebook daily.
6437 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
www.facebook.com/the.u.nique.boutique14
704-218-2800
Best Jewelry Store: Anthony’s Custom Jewelry
Mark and Paula Sherrin have built a great reputation for making and selling jewelry in this region since 1991, including long stints in Matthews and Indian Trail. Customers rave about the great service they receive from the store as well as the quality of the work.
5941 Weddington Road, Wesley Chapel
www.facebook.com/AnthonysCustomJewelry
704-821-2007
Best Mattress Store: Original Mattress Family
The pursuit of a good night sleep usually starts with a mattress. The Original Mattress Factory has endured for 30 years by making and marketing the mattresses themselves with no-pressure sales. Union County has a store in the Promenade Shopping Center, but western Union County residents can also find stores in Matthews and Ballantyne.
2929 Monroe Way, Monroe
www.originalmattress.com
704-238-1700
Best Music Store: Jampac Records
Hoping to replace that worn out Vince Gill or Westside Connection CD? Looking for an obscure vinyl record? There’s a good chance Jampac Records has it or can get it. Walt Gibson buys and sells records, cassettes and CDs within his 34-year-old company. Go in. You’ll enjoy the vibe.
111 S. Main St., Monroe
www.facebook.com/JampacRecords
704-283-0285
Best Toy Store: Target – Wesley Chapel
It is awfully convenient to buy groceries, bathroom decorations and toys within the same 30-minute shopping trip. Target has plenty of action figures, dolls, playsets, interactive game and video games to entertain kids of all ages for hours.
6350 Weddington Road, Wesley Chapel
www.target.com
704-234-5271
Best Women’s Boutique: Southern Soul Boutique
Lori and Brittany Harrington opened a women’s boutique last year that offers fun and cute clothes for women of all sizes (up to 3XL). Customers can browse from trendy accessories, cardigans, dresses, jackets, kimonos, pants, shoes and tops. The boutique also shows off fashion on Facebook Live.
2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe
www.shopsouthernsoul.com
704-776-9303
