2020 Best of the Weekly: Food & Dining

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Food & Dining as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Asian Food: Asian Grill

Best Bakery: Nothing Bundt Cakes – Marvin

Best Barbecue: The Smoke Pit

Best Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen

Best Burger Joint: Duke’s Grill

Best Caterer: Creative Food Concepts

Best Cupcake: Mainely Cupcakes

Best Date Night: Stone Table

Best Food Truck: Jon G’s BBQ

Best Ice Cream: Waxhaw Creamery

Best Italian Food: Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria

Best Lunch Spot: Sileo’s NY Deli & Desserts

Best Mexican Food: La Unica

Best Pizzeria: New York Pizza & Pasta

Best Sandwich Shop: East Frank Superette and Kitchen

Best Seafood: Spiro’s Hilltop Fish Fare & Seafood

Best Service: Fox’s Alley Bowling, Bar & Grill

Best Steakhouse: Logan’s Roadhouse

Best Sushi: Red Bowl Asian Bistro

Best Wings: Fox’s Alley Bowling, Bar & Grill



Fans of Asian Grill’s Mandarin, Hunan and Szechuan dishes were dismayed to learn the restaurant closed for a few weeks this spring due to issues with its distributor. The menu features several chef’s specialties, including Black Pepper Scallops, Crispy Duck, and Pineapple Shrimp or Chicken.

3913 Providence Road S., Waxhaw

www.asiangrillonline.com

704-843-5888

The cream cheese frosting gives these cakes a distinct look and taste. Aside from traditional flavors, you can order lemon raspberry, pecan praline, red velvet and white chocolate raspberry. The Marvin location can decorate them for special occasions like birthdays and weddings.

9704 Rea Road, Waxhaw

www.nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/NC/marvin

704-845-2253

The Smoke Pit has been serving fresh, low and slow-cooked barbecue in Union County since 2017. The restaurant serves up barbecue plates, St. Louis-style pork ribs, sandwiches, smoke tacos and savory sides. Sauces include Alabama White, Lexington NC Vinegar and South Carolina Mustard.

1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe

www.thesmokepitonline.com

704-289-7427

Whether you wake up early in the morning or in the afternoon, you can something that’ll hit the spot at Stacks Kitchen. The menu is stuffed with bendicts, breakfast sandwiches, French toast, omelets, pancakes, skillets and waffles. The restaurant will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in December.

1315 N. Broome St., Waxhaw

www.stackskitchen.com

704-243-2024

As the COVID-19 pandemic began threatening the economy in March, Duke’s Grill assured Facebook followers “this too shall pass.” Take it from a business that has been serving burgers since 1951. If there’s a list highlighting the best burgers in North Carolina or the South, there’s a good chance Duke’s is included.

1114 Concord Ave., Monroe

www.facebook.com/Dukes-Grill-1961808110768081

704-283-4960

Whether you need boxed lunches for your corporate event or something fit for your wedding, Creative Food Concepts can whip it up. In recent weeks, they have been offering lunch pick-ups with dishes like spinach ravioli, honey bourbon-glazed chicken, shrimp fajitas and teriyaki chicken.

P.O. Box 2132, Indian Trail

www.creativefoodconcepts.com

704-290-5861

Cassandra Tindell elevates cupcakes to culinary levels you may not have thought possible. Take the Apple Pie cupcake, for instance, described as spiced vanilla cake infused with an apple pie compote with cinnamon vanilla buttercream and topped with cooked apples. Other notables include sweet potato pie, banana pudding and pumpkin spice.

Indian Trail

www.mainelycupcakes.com

704-737-8674

The Union County restaurant scene suffered a huge blow in April when Stone Table announced it was closing after 15 years. The downtown Monroe restaurant offered creative and delicious Southern food in a unique environment with a cool story.

101 W. Franklin St., Monroe

www.stonetablemonroe.com

Before receiving last year’s award for Union County Weekly’s Best Food Truck, Garren and Kelly Kirkman shared with us their dream of expanding Jon G’s BBQ food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant. The Kirkmans realized their dream last month. They start at 11 a.m. Saturdays until they sell out.

116 Glenn Falls St., Peachland

www.jongsbarbecue.com

704-272-6301

Waxhaw Creamery has been satisfying the community’s collective sweet tooth since May 2013. The creamery is a perennial winner of this award. Customers can select from several flavors, including cotton candy krunch, creamsicle, maple walnut, peanut buttercup, rocky road and salted caramel.

109 E. North Main St., Waxhaw

www.facebook.com/WaxhawCreamery

704-843-7927

Born in Sicily, Italian food is in Gisueppe “Joe” Abbate’s blood. He’s been serving authentic Italian food since 2012. Aside from a variety of New York-style pizza, customers will find a variety of pasta as well as chicken parmigiana, sorrentino, marsala, piccata and a variety of other dishes.

7870 Idlewild Road, Indian Trail

www.miafamigliapizzeria.com

704-882-8882

Steve Sileo told Union County Weekly earlier this year that if he didn’t love making sandwiches so much, he would probably be a gym teacher. And when COVID-19 closed school, the popular deli gave free sandwiches away to children who would no longer have access to school lunch.

6449 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/SileosNYDeliDesserts

704-776-4340

La Unica’s menu is packed with many authentic options. Some of the specialties include Enchiladas Supreme, Pollo Fundido, Super Chimichanga and the intriguing No Name Dinner. The restaurant also gets rave reviews for its service. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, people remark about the set-up.

4305 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.launicarestaurants.com

704-821-7281

You can order a New York-style pizza here with just mozzarella cheese ranging from eight to 18 inches. You can add toppings to create your own masterpiece or try a combination pizza, like meat or veggie lovers. The Sicilian spinach and white pizzas are the gourmet pizzas.

624 Indian Trail Road S., Indian Trail

www.nyppnc.com/

704-821-6000

This modern take on a general store is full of pizzazz with attractions like Pints and Pinball night and The Big Ugly Baby Meatloaf Sandwich, which includes swiss, caramelized smoked onions and gochujang ketchup on white toast. You can’t go wrong with a PB&J or try the Beef N’ Jam and The Hummus Among Us.

209 E. Franklin St., Monroe

www.eastfranksuperetteandkitchen.com

704-776-9451

Whether you like your fish fried, broiled or grilled, the choices here are plentiful. You can reel in dishes like Baked Jumbo Shrimp Santorini, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes and Stuffed Filet of Flounder. Head to the basement to relax in the Oyster Bar, where you can enjoy them fresh, fried, steamed or Rockefeller style.

1602 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe

www.hilltopfishfare.com

704-289-3733

There’s a lot of moving parts to operating a bowling alley, bar and grill, but Fox’s Alley does it well enough to repeatedly earn the respect of Union County Weekly readers. Many of the people book birthdays and work functions here often credit the staff for their service.

1901 Skyway Drive, Monroe

www.foxsalley.com

704-776-9518

The future looked bleak for Logan’s Roadhouse when news spread in the spring about closures, but the restaurant chain is now under new ownership. Monroe residents love the mesquite wood-grilled steak, including The Logan, a 12-ounce sirloin that serves as the restaurant’s signature cut.

2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe

www.logansroadhouse.com

704-225-7240

Enjoying sushi at Red Bowl Asian Bistro after a few hours of shopping makes for a great pairing at Monroe Crossing Mall. The menu has raw and cooked sushi. Customers can also order other traditional dishes.

2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. Monroe

www.redbowlmonroe.com/locate/

704-282-2300

Fox’s Alley allows you to bowl down pins and tear into wings in the same sitting. The venue has won Union County Weekly’s Best Wings for four years running. The alley offers a variety of sauces, such as mango habanero, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, dry rub fire, Cajun and spicy peanut butter honey.

1901 Skyway Drive, Monroe

www.foxsalley.com

704-776-9518