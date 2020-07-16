2020 Best of the Weekly: Entertainment & Arts

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Entertainment & Arts as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Art Gallery: Stewart’s Village Gallery

Bill and Holly Stewart’s gallery dates back to 1993. The 1890s-era home showcases Bill’s pottery as well as glassware and crafts from other artists. The gallery told Facebook followers this year that Bill “retired” after 43 years of firing up the kiln.

116 McDonald St., Waxhaw

www.stewartsvillagegallery.com

704-843-5638

Best Community Theater: Lanti Performing Arts

Pedro and Sarah Lantigua launched Lanti Performing Arts in 2013 to develop young performers. They enhance private music lessons, group classes and arts programs with creative learning and opportunities for youth to perform what they’ve learned. They have worked to build a supportive arts community.

323 Unionville-Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail

www.lantiperformingarts.com

704-269-8420

Best Historical Site: Museum of the Waxhaws

The museum provides context to the region’s rich history, including ties to President Andrew Jackson. Its grounds display structures from the mid-19th century, such as the Secrest Homestead log house, Nesbit Smokehouse and heritage garden. Plus, it hosts fun events like Colonial Tavern Night, Historic Haunted Trail and Pirate Day.

8215 Waxhaw Hwy., Waxhaw

www.museumofthewaxhaws.org

704-843-1832

Best Live Music Venue: The Trail House

Delta Fire, HC Oakes Band, Jade Moore, Lipstick on a Pig, Kids in America and Travis Grubb and the Stoned Rangers are among the acts booked this year at The Trail House. Performers may rock the stage or patio. The Trail House also won awards for Best Bar and Best Sports Bar.

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.thetrailhouse.com

704-776-4655

Best Local Museum: Museum of the Alphabet

The Museum of the Alphabet showcases a history of written forms of communication with displays on writing cuneiform and the printing press. It’s a fitting attraction for the JAARS campus. The nonprofit works to translate the Bible and distribute it across the world.

6409 Davis Road, Waxhaw

www.jaars.org/experience/museums/

704-843-6066

