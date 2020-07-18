2020 Best of the Weekly: Education

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Education as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Day Care: Stepping Stones Preschool

Best Private School: Elm School of Real Estate

Best Tutoring Center: Huntington Learning Center-Weddington

This ministry of Five Stones Church in Waxhaw is a repeat winner of Best Day Care. The preschool works with children as early as 13 months old up until they reach kindergarten. Debbie Vanhoy, who directs the program, has many years of experience in early education, including leading the preschool at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews.

1121 Cuthbertson Road, Waxhaw

www.fivestonespreschool.com

704-243-0655

Children, ages 5 to 17, can get the help they need to succeed in math, reading, writing, college admissions tests and other topics. The center has hours extending to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Parents will notice higher grades and more confidence in their children.

5945 Weddington-Monroe Road, Matthews

www.huntingtonhelps.com/center/weddington

704-243-5784

Usually this award is won by K-12 schools, but Elm School of Real Estate’s ability to break through is a testament to the networking ability of CEO Ericka L. McKnight. She’s a motivator who works to sharpen leadership skills and sales techniques for real estate agents and entrepreneurs.

P.O. Box 1441, Waxhaw

www.elmschoolofrealestate.info

980-319-2416

