2020 Best of the Weekly: Drinking Establishments

DRINKING ESTABLISHMENTS

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Drinking Establishments as selected by readers of Union County Weekly:

Best Bar: The Trail House

The Trail House is celebrating its five-year anniversary this summer. It combines great food, daily drink specials and events like corn hole, music bingo and pub poker to keep things interesting. The bar also won Union County Weekly’s Best Live Music Venue.

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.thetrailhouse.com

704-776-4655

Best Brewery: Southern Range Brewing

Dustin Gatliff opened Monroe’s first craft brewery in 2016. The taproom is a great setting for listening to live music, watching sports games and cultivating an appreciation for craft beers with a variety of brands like Hopsequences, Carolina Pilsner, Strawberry Shandy and Cookie Doh!

151 S. Stewart St., Monroe

www.getsrb.com

704-525-5644

Best Coffee Shop: Cathy’s Coffee

Cathy Shumway celebrated the five-year anniversary of Cathy’s Coffee earlier this year. The coffee shop has adapted through the pandemic, assuring Facebook followers they can be “careful and caffeinated.” In addition to java, they’ve been serving coolers and fruit smoothies this summer.

606 Indian Trail Road S., Indian Trail

www.facebook.com/cathyscoffeeindiantrail

704-821-7375

Best Happy Hour: Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar has a long list of mouthwatering menu items. The restaurant offers specials during the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. Fried pickles, crispy cheddar bites, southwestern eggrolls and boneless wings are some of the specials touted online recently.

2861 W. U.S. 74, Monroe

www.chilis.com/locations/us/north-carolina/monroe

704-225-8499

Best Sports Bar: The Trail House

The Trail House has 24 televisions, putting patrons in great seats to watch NFL, NBA, NHL and NCAA games while gobbling nachos, fried pickles, mega pretzels and other bar bites. Let’s not forget the beer and good friends.

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.thetrailhouse.com

704-776-4655

Best Wine Bar: Treehouse Vineyards

Pairing a vineyard with treehouses proved very savvy for Phil Nordan, whose venue is a mainstay on lists of must-see tourist and wine spots across the region. Treehouse Vineyards offers wine tastings, tours and membership into a wine club.

301 Bay St., Monroe

www.treehousevineyards.com

704-283-4208